Lincoln football hoping extra week of preparation pays off against Rickards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Friday is the first game of the season for Lincoln under first-year head coach B.J. Daniels.

The Trojans had an open week last Friday.

Lincoln had the chance to play Rickards after the Raiders were left short a game following a positive COVID-19 test on the Leon team, but the Trojans declined.

Lincoln is looking to build off an 8-4 2019 season which ended in the second round of the playoffs.

Daniels says he was happy to have the extra week to prepare.

“We have an extra week of practice, so we have an extra week to get guys in shape and get them acclimated to how we are going to do things now at Lincoln under me as a head coach,” Daniels said. “There’s a lot of background that goes into. More than just getting on the grass...well the finished product really.”

Lincoln and Rickards are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium.

