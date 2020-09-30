Make your voice heard in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - WCTV is teaming with stations across Georgia to host a debate between Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue and his challenger, Democrat Jon Ossoff.

We want to know what’s on the minds of voters in South Georgia.

Please share your questions for the candidates by recording a video and sending it to us. You can submit your video under the “Georgia Senate Race Debate Questions” bubble at the WCTV ShareIt! tab, or send them in a message to the WCTV Facebook page.

Your question could be used during the debate!

