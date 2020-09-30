Man charged in connection to fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to the March 16 pedestrian crash on West Tennessee Street that killed a 45-year-old woman and seriously injured a child.

According to court documents, Henry Wilson was driving a yellow Dodge Charger, and Tallahassee Police Department investigators determined the vehicle was going 99 mph four and a half seconds before the crash. The crash happened after Wilson passed through the intersection of West Tennessee Street and White Drive, when another car traveling north on Dixie Drive entered the turn lane in the median of West Tennessee Street.

Wilson tried to evade the car by moving towards the outside lane, and his vehicle hit a curb, continued across the intersection of Dixie Drive, left the road and went onto the sidewalk on the north side of the road, court documents say. The Charger hit two trees north of the sidewalk and a Star Metro bus stop pole with a trashcan attached.

Following that, the vehicle hit Wendy Woodruff and her grandchild, who was in a stroller, as they were walking on the sidewalk, the documents say. Woodruff was pronounced dead at the scene. The child suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The car rotated 180 degrees and came to a stop in the grass area of the parking lot of 2510 West Tennessee St.

Wilson suffered no injuries in this crash. Court documents say he provided the following written statement to Tallahassee police officers that night:

“On March 16, 2020, I was driving down Tennessee St. and I was going to go get gas and a black car pulled out in front of me and I hit the brakes and lost control of my car and hit a woman and her baby that was walking."

One of the passengers in the Charger says they felt like they were about to die, according to court documents.

Police gathered videos from City of Tallahassee traffic cameras, and it showed the Charger traveling west on Tennessee Street at Ocala Road at a high rate of speed and passing several vehicles.

“Additionally, [the Charger] passed two business driveways, one uncontrolled intersections, one side road, three median breaks, and seven residential driveways,” court documents say.

Wilson faces charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

On April 14, 2020, the child who was injured was taken to a rehab facility in Orlando for speech and physical therapy. Court documents say the child will likely have special needs and will be visually impaired because of the crash.

