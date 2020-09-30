Advertisement

Mental health issues increasing in Florida during pandemic

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Florida is facing a mental health storm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s Children and Youth Cabinet was told Wednesday the pandemic has also changed how people are receiving mental health treatment.

This time last year, census data showed one in seven people reporting anxiety or depression.

The number has mushroomed to 25% in the pandemic.

“A concerning national increase,” said Dr. Thomas Joiner.

Joiner runs the university counseling center at Florida State.

“The way that we are thinking about this is as larger mental health storm,” said Joiner.

Fueling the anxiety are isolation and social distancing.

Another factor is that there are more than a million new people on the state’s welfare rolls.

FSU has responded by ramping up telehealth sessions.

“Their suicide risks from January, February went down from March to April. We attribute it to ongoing engagement via telehealth,” said Joiner.

First Lady Casey DeSantis, who chairs the Cabinet, has been championing children’s mental health following Hurricane Michael.

She said the number one question she gets from parents is how to identify mental health issues.

“How do I know what the warning sign, symptoms are?” said DeSantis.

The answer according to Joiner, is right in front of the parent.

“What are you thinking? Secondly, have you seen departures from what you know to be the status quo?” said Joiner.

And, to help spot those with anxiety or depression, Florida State has begun training every faculty and staff member to spot changes in behavior.

“From the entire campus, people who don’t specialize in mental health, how to be on the lookout for students who might be in crisis. What are some of the signs and symptoms for them,” said Joiner.

And experts say when the pandemic ends, the explosion in telehealth will remain.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee women team up to open community refrigerator for those in need

Updated: moments ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Two women are teaming up to fight hunger in Tallahassee.

News

FAMU opens unveils new state of the art student housing

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
On Wednesday, Florida A&M unveiled its new state of the art student housing, the FAMU Towers.

Weather

The fall-like weather this week is a change from recent Septembers

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
The weather has been much cooler since Tuesday, a big change compared to recent late Septembers. But the month as a whole hasn't been much cooler than previous Septembers.

News

Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 order, public state of emergency

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Kim McCullough
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order extending the current COVID-19 restrictions and the public health state of emergency.

Latest News

News

Thomas County officials seeking information on woman who stole checks from church

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of stealing checks from a Thomas County church.

News

State’s school COVID-19 report at odds with local data

Updated: 1 hours ago
The report shows between September 6-26, there were more than 4,600 cases tied to schools and universities.

News

Mental health issues increasing in Florida during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida is facing a mental health storm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

State’s school COVID-19 report at odds with local data

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The report shows between September 6-26, there were more than 4,600 cases tied to schools and universities.

News

Florida State alters spring calendar, cancels Spring Break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State University has announced changes to their spring calendar, including the cancelation of Spring Break 2021.

News

Illinois murder suspect caught in Walton County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several law enforcement agencies in Illinois have been searching for Rick A. Meador, 18, of Olney, Illinois following a shooting on September 6th.