Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: September 30, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Beautiful fall weather was in full force on Wednesday, and will stick around for a while. We’ll be clear overnight, with lows in the low-to-mid-50s.

Thursday will be sunny, dry and a bit warmer, with highs in the low-80s. Friday and Saturday will still see lots of sunshine, low humidity and no rain, with lows in the low-to-mid-50s and highs in the upper-70s.

By Sunday, we’ll see more clouds and just a few showers, with a low in the mid-to-upper-50s and highs in the low-80s.

The long-range outlook into next week calls for us to be partly cloudy, with just slight chances for isolated showers. Temperatures will be just slightly warmer, but still comfortable, with lows in the low-to-mid-60s and highs in the low-to-mid-80s.

In the Tropics, there is a disturbance in the central Caribbean, which has a chance to develop by the end of this week or this weekend in the Northwestern Caribbean. It is no threat to our area at all through this weekend but should be watched if it makes it into the southern Gulf by early next week.

