Tallahassee police and LCSO arrest suspect for 2 armed robberies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to two robberies in Tallahassee.

According to the press release, LCSO deputies responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 3800 block of North Monroe Street on Sept. 10. Two people with their faces covered entered the business and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, LCSO says. One robber used a chrome, semi-automatic handgun, while the other used a black rifle.

The suspects took $6 from the cash register and items that belonged to the clerk. The release says the robbers left the scene in a black Acura passenger car.

LCSO detectives learned another law enforcement agency stopped Keiron Sarjeant while driving a black Acura on Sept. 23. Sarjeant was arrested for carrying a hidden gun inside the car, the release says.

LCSO says its detectives found out the Acura also contained clothing that matched the robbery suspect’s clothing and the clerk’s items that were taken during the Sept. 10 robbery. The Acura also had visible markings on its exterior that matched the suspect’s car in the security video, the release says.

TPD investigators developed Sarjeant as a possible suspect in an armed robbery from Sept. 18. Someone entered a business in the 1500 block of West Tennessee St. after 8 p.m. and robbed it at gunpoint, the release says.

Sarjeant was arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail on Monday, Sept. 28. Evidence obtained after his arrest allowed TPD to file another armed robbery charge on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Law enforcement says the investigation remains active. If you have any information, reach out to LCSO at 850-606-3300 or TPD at 850-891-4200. Additionally, you can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.