Tallahassee women team up to open community refrigerator for those in need

Two women are teaming up to fight hunger in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two women are teaming up to fight hunger in Tallahassee.

Their project is a community “ReFREEgerator,” and the concept is simple; take the food you need and leave what you don’t.

The community fridge is stocked every day.

Anyone in need of a meal can stop by and pick up a few items all for free.

The single refrigerator sits right outside the Faith Deliverance Pentant’d House of Prayer on Kissimmee Street, and it serves as a symbol of hope to families and people in need.

“It’s just to get someone started to at least have a meal a day if they can,” said Tonya Williams.

Williams came up with the idea of the community refrigerator in Tallahassee.

Inside the fridge is sandwiches, meats, snacks, water, and more.

“One lady let me know that just to have the meat there she was able to prepare a meal for her family,” said Williams.

Williams says she pays for most of the food out of pocket, and the rest comes from donations.

Her partner on the project, Carolyn Albert, says they want to take the pressure off families that’s don’t know where they’ll get their next meal.

“This is a way we feel that we are able to share with them to help them along the way to take some of the pressure or stress from them to let them know that we care, we love them and that we would just like to do what we can to show our love,” said Carolyn Albert.

“Some of our Tallahassee families were struggling just to make ends meet as far as you know feeding their families so with COVID 19 it has added to that amount of stress,” said Tonya Williams.

The ladies ask that families limit their trips to the fridge and only take a couple of items, so it helps as many people as possible.

“My motto is take what you need and leave what you don’t,” said Williams.

Williams tells WCTV another refrigerator has been donated, the location for that community fridge is yet to be determined.

If you would like to donate to the community fridge, you can contact Tonya Williams at mrswilliams118@gmail.com

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

