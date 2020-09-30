Advertisement

The fall-like weather this week is a change from recent Septembers

By Charles Roop
Sep. 30, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many in the Big Bend and South Georgia have been going from shorts, short-sleeve shirts and flip flops to donning pants, long-sleeve shirts and coats.

A cold front passed through the area Tuesday, bringing cooler air and a clear sky late Tuesday into Wednesday. It is the coolest weather the viewing area has experienced so far this fall. But if one’s memory is good, it would be easy to recall the muggy-and-heat-filled glass box the region has been in during previous fall seasons.

The graph shows high temperatures for the date of Sept. 29 in Tallahassee, Fla. since 2010. Data obtained from RCC-ACIS.
The graph shows high temperatures for the date of Sept. 29 in Tallahassee, Fla. since 2010. Data obtained from RCC-ACIS.(Charles Roop / WCTV)

Between 2016 and 2019, the high temperatures for Sept. 29 in Tallahassee have been greater than 90 degrees. That includes a record high of 95 degrees set in 2017. The normal temperature for the day is 86. And the low temperatures for Sept. 29 have been on the high side. The lows for the last three out of four years have been warmer than 70 degrees. What the viewing area was experiencing Wednesday was considered relatively abnormal.

This weather may be refreshing compared to the month as a whole. With the exception of Wednesday’s high and low temperatures, September 2020′s average temperature was 79.5 degrees. That average was still warmer than past Septembers. In fact, the fall season (September through November) has been warming up in recent decades according to climate data. It’s not just warmer temperatures in the area, but also a longer mosquito season, an extended allergy season, and higher energy demands in part because of the longer need for air conditioning.

The graph shows the average fall temperatures (September through November) in Tallahassee, Fla. since 1970. Data obtained from RCC-ACIS.
The graph shows the average fall temperatures (September through November) in Tallahassee, Fla. since 1970. Data obtained from RCC-ACIS.(Climate Central)

As the planet warms, we will likely see less cooler weather in the fall. In the meantime, enjoy it while it’s here through the weekend.

Weather

The weather has been much cooler since Tuesday, a big change compared to recent late Septembers. But the month as a whole hasn't been much cooler than previous Septembers.

