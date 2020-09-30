Advertisement

Thomas County officials seeking information on woman who stole checks from church

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of stealing checks from a Thomas County church.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities say the woman has been writing the stolen checks in the Boston, Georgia area.

TCSO says a cash reward is being offered for information leading to her identification and arrest.

You can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-225-3315 or the Inv. Buddy Rhoden at 229-516-0028.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

