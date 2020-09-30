Thomas County officials seeking information on woman who stole checks from church
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of stealing checks from a Thomas County church.
Authorities say the woman has been writing the stolen checks in the Boston, Georgia area.
TCSO says a cash reward is being offered for information leading to her identification and arrest.
You can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-225-3315 or the Inv. Buddy Rhoden at 229-516-0028.
