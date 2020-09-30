Thomas County officials seeking information on woman who stole checks from church

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of stealing checks from a Thomas County church.

Authorities say the woman has been writing the stolen checks in the Boston, Georgia area.

TCSO says a cash reward is being offered for information leading to her identification and arrest.

You can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-225-3315 or the Inv. Buddy Rhoden at 229-516-0028.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.