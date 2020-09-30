Advertisement

Thomasville police looking for missing woman

The Thomasville Police Department is looking for 24-year-old Shardazia Clayton.
The Thomasville Police Department is looking for 24-year-old Shardazia Clayton.(TPD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says it is looking for a missing woman who was last in touch with her family on Thursday, Sept. 24.

According to TPD, 24-year-old Shardazia Clayton is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 260 pounds. Her family says she has a “short curly afro” hairstyle at this time. TPD says the family last spoke to her on the phone on Sept. 24.

If you have any information about Clayton’s location, reach out to police at 229-226-2101 or 229-227-3302.

