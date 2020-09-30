UPDATE: Second shooting suspect arrested in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it has arrested a second suspect in connection to a Sept. 26 shooting in the 1300 block of Elm Street.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. Markevius Street was arrested for this shooting on Monday. Investigators say they’ve now arrested Street’s younger brother, who is a minor.

He faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public. He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Tallahassee.

If you have any information about the shooting, reach out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477 or QPD at 850-627-0138.

