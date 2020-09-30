Advertisement

UPDATE: Second shooting suspect arrested in Quincy

(WKYT)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it has arrested a second suspect in connection to a Sept. 26 shooting in the 1300 block of Elm Street.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. Markevius Street was arrested for this shooting on Monday. Investigators say they’ve now arrested Street’s younger brother, who is a minor.

He faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public. He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Tallahassee.

If you have any information about the shooting, reach out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477 or QPD at 850-627-0138.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Tallahassee police make arrest in Park Ave. stabbing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
A man answered a knock on his door Friday night and was then stabbed repeatedly in the chest and abdomen as he tried to fight off the intruder.

News

Tallahassee police and LCSO arrest suspect for 2 armed robberies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The robberies happened on Sept. 10 and Sept. 18, the press release says.

News

Man charged in connection to fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Investigators determined the vehicle was going 99 mph four seconds before the crash, court documents say.

News

Wakulla County Health Department lifts no swim advisory for Shell Point Beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The health department had issued the advisory on Monday due to a high level of bacteria in the water.

Latest News

News

Thomasville police looking for missing woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
If you have any information about Shardazia Clayton’s location, reach out to police at 229-226-2101 or 229-227-3302.

News

Amendments 101: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Tuesday night, a panel of four discussed three of the six amendments that will be on Florida’s ballot this election season.

News

Local volunteers assist with Hurricane Sally recovery in Alabama

Updated: 5 hours ago
A collaborative effort by a church congregation and a volunteer crowd sourcing website is bringing hundreds of locals to the scene of Hurricane Sally damage.

News

Leon County Republicans watch debate in person, Democrats watch virtually

Updated: 5 hours ago
WCTV's Jacob Murphey got instant reaction from local Republicans and Democrats following the first presidential debate.

News

Amendments 101: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tuesday night, a panel of four discussed three of the six amendments that will be on Florida’s ballot this election season.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 30, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 29, 2020.