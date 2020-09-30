Advertisement

UPDATE: Tallahassee police make arrest in Park Ave. stabbing

By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department confirms they have charged 20-year-old Kervensly Devert in connection with a stabbing on Park Avenue on Sept. 25, and court papers say he may have been wearing a red wig during the attack.

Arrest paperwork for the attempted murder and burglary charges has not yet been filed by the clerk, but court papers for a loitering and prowling arrest indicate officers saw Devert in the bushes near the stabbing scene later that same night.

As WCTV previously reported, a man answered a knock on his door Friday night and was then stabbed repeatedly in the chest and abdomen as he tried to fight off the intruder.

Court papers say Tallahassee police found a black bag in the driveway of the man’s home and inside was Devert’s driver’s license, FAMU student ID card and a change of clothes.

Devert was spotted near the scene several hours after the stabbing, and when an officer asked him what he was doing there, arrest papers say Devert claimed a man in all black had robbed him of his book bag. Arrest papers say Devert had a cut on his hand and red strands in his hair that appeared to match a wig that was left behind at the scene of the stabbing.

Court records say Devert will make his first appearance before a judge on Thursday.

