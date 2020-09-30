Advertisement

Wakulla County Health Department lifts no swim advisory for Shell Point Beach

Beach goers get ready for busy Independence Day weekend
Beach goers get ready for busy Independence Day weekend(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Health Department says it has lifted the no swim advisory for Shell Point Beach.

The health department had issued the advisory on Monday due to a high level of bacteria in the water.

High levels of enterococci, an enteric bacteria that normally lives in the intestinal tract of humans and animals, were detected in the water, according to the health department. After more sampling and testing, the health department determined the levels were in a range acceptable enough to remove the advisory.

“The presence of enteric bacteria in beach water can be an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage,” the department said in its advisory from Monday.

For more information, visit the Florida Healthy Beaches website.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man charged in connection to fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Investigators determined the vehicle was going 99 mph four seconds before the crash, court documents say.

News

Thomasville police looking for missing woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
If you have any information about Shardazia Clayton’s location, reach out to police at 229-226-2101 or 229-227-3302.

News

Amendments 101: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Tuesday night, a panel of four discussed three of the six amendments that will be on Florida’s ballot this election season.

News

Local volunteers assist with Hurricane Sally recovery in Alabama

Updated: 3 hours ago
A collaborative effort by a church congregation and a volunteer crowd sourcing website is bringing hundreds of locals to the scene of Hurricane Sally damage.

Latest News

News

Leon County Republicans watch debate in person, Democrats watch virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
WCTV's Jacob Murphey got instant reaction from local Republicans and Democrats following the first presidential debate.

News

Amendments 101: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday night, a panel of four discussed three of the six amendments that will be on Florida’s ballot this election season.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 30, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 29, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 30, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What’s Brewing? Sept. 30, 2020

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 30, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 30, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.