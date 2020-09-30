Wakulla County Health Department lifts no swim advisory for Shell Point Beach

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Health Department says it has lifted the no swim advisory for Shell Point Beach.

The health department had issued the advisory on Monday due to a high level of bacteria in the water.

High levels of enterococci, an enteric bacteria that normally lives in the intestinal tract of humans and animals, were detected in the water, according to the health department. After more sampling and testing, the health department determined the levels were in a range acceptable enough to remove the advisory.

“The presence of enteric bacteria in beach water can be an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage,” the department said in its advisory from Monday.

