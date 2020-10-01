Confidence in offense helping Brooks County to undefeated start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Trojans are, somehow, flying under the radar.

The Trojans, currently ranked No. 1 in the state Class A-Public, are 3-0 to open the season, with all three wins coming against teams in higher classifications.

The offense has been led by quarterback N’tavion Burrus and running back Omari Arnold, which gives Head Coach Maurice Freeman confidence.

“I’m confident in running backs and my quarterback,” Freeman said. “I’m confident about my guys being tough guys and ready to play and being excited about playing this great game of football. The rest, we’ll have to see as we play.”

Brooks County looks to remain No. 1 in the state at home against Mitchell County on Friday.

