Containing the crowds: Can it be done and by who?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crowds by the thousands were gathered Tuesday night at the popular Collegetown nightclub, Recess.

In multiple videos circulating across social media, you can see that it is filled to capacity.

Over the past month, numerous complaints and concerns have surrounded these large gatherings. But the question is can anything be done and by who?

Wednesday night, the crowds were smaller outside Recess. While the crowds are not illegal, there is confusion as to if anyone has the power to monitor these groups?

Toni Pandolfo is an FSU Senior and saw the videos circulating on Twitter, saying, “They know they can get away with it now, so there is nothing really stopping them.”

Tuesday, lines could be seen going throughout downtown Collegetown, but Wednesday the foot traffic is gone.

But for Florida State senior, Shaylah Paxton, the concern still lingers.

“It bothers me that they are threatening all of the student’s health for one night of fun that they might not even remember,” Paxton said.

Harlee Johnson, also an FSU senior, adds, “Profit over people, I guess.”

Phase 3 of reopening by Governor Ron DeSantis says that nightclubs and bars can operate at full capacity, as of Friday.

Some students, like FSU sophomore Nicholas Hamilton, are in favor of partying, “I don’t think it should be illegal to do what you want to do and if you are making the decision to maybe get COVD-19 than that is on you not on anyone else. If you think that it is disrespectful or irresponsible than that is on you.”

But who can monitor these functions?

The Tallahassee Police Department says they do not crowd control the lines, and that Recess hires their own private security.

WCTV reached out to Recess through multiple phone calls and emails, but they declined. However, the establishment advertised their opening night on Tuesday.

Most students, like FSU graduate student Blake Boss, thinks the power lies with them.

“Everybody is getting used to what is going on and I think that the bars should establish how people should walk past each other and stand for the next few months going forward,” Boss said.

Back in August, President Thrasher released a statement saying:

Dear FSU Students,

Over the past few days I have learned of several reports of students holding house parties, participating in large gatherings, not wearing face coverings and not social distancing.

I am deeply concerned with this sheer defiance to comply with the university’s guidelines and expectations set forth and communicated to you before the fall semester.

On Sunday, FSU Police arrested and charged seven students for hosting an “open house party.” The party, in which very few people were wearing face coverings or social distancing, resulted in several noise complaints and underage drinking violations. Those students will be held accountable by law enforcement as well as face disciplinary actions by the university.

Let me be perfectly clear: We will not tolerate any behavior that puts the health and safety of the campus or the Tallahassee community at risk. Consequences may include disciplinary probation, administrative action or suspension.

FSU administrators and staff, including FSU Police Chief Terri Brown and her team, have worked around the clock to provide a healthier and safer environment for the campus community. I’m 100 percent behind Chief Brown, her officers and my staff as they enforce the law and policies outlined in our Fall 2020 plan and the Return to Student Life Guide. Updated guidance with regard to gatherings will be forthcoming.

While the majority of our students are acting with consideration and concern for others, the irresponsible and reckless behavior of a few puts any hope of the campus remaining open in jeopardy for all of us.

Our expectations are simple: Whether on campus or off, we expect you to wear a face covering, adhere to social distancing, wash your hands frequently, avoid gathering in large groups, and stay home if you’re sick or have been exposed to COVID-19.

We have seen college campuses across the country revert to remote learning within days of opening after outbreaks of COVID-19 were linked to parties and other non-sanctioned activities. Our goal is to remain open, and we have the opportunity to rise to the challenge. We are counting on you to take personal responsibility and make the right choices.

The university has done all it can to take necessary precautions, offer convenient on-campus testing, and put appropriate safety measures in place. Now, it’s up to you.

Sincerely,

John Thrasher

President, Florida State University

Less than two weeks ago, President Thrasher said students who violate COVID protocols could face a semester-long suspension.

But Wednesday, the university tells WCTV they have no jurisdiction over an off-campus private business.

Paxton states, “President Thrasher is already threatening entire semester suspensions if they are caught throwing house parties or being unsafe, and they are still not caring for one night of fun.”

Boss expresses, “So even though there are not any laws prohibiting them from gathering at the bars, I think there should be some respect from those gathering at the bars.”

WCTV reached out to the City of Tallahassee for comment, no response was given on Wednesday.

However, on Monday, Mayor Pro Tem Diane Williams-Cox shared that, because of the governor’s decision to move to Phase 3, their hands are tied and they have to re-evaluate what, if anything, they can do about gatherings like these moving forward.

