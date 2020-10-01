FAMU cancels 2021 spring break

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has decided to cancel spring break in 2021.

According to a press release, the first day of class for the spring semester is Jan. 6, 2021. For the first three days, all classes will be held remotely.

FAMU says its semester will end on April 23, 2021, which is a week earlier than originally scheduled.

“As a result of the impact of the global pandemic and the need to safeguard the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, Florida A&M University has modified the academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester,” the release says.

This news comes after FSU announced Wednesday it decided to cancel its spring break.

“We appreciate your kind consideration as we navigate these unprecedented times and urge you to continue to 'Protect the FAMULY’ while implementing all safety protocols. Our commitment to “Excellence with Caring” remains steadfast,” the release says.

You can find the full calendar for FAMU’s spring semester here.

