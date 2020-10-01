Florida launches new statewide Crime Stoppers tip line

TAMPA, Fla. (WCTV) - Crime Stoppers has long helped police solve crimes using anonymous tips from the public. Florida’s Attorney General announced a new statewide tip line during a press conference in Tampa Wednesday.

Callers who dial **TIPS on their cell phone will be automatically routed to the closest Crime Stoppers.

“This streamlined, easy to remember number will present Floridians greater opportunities to anonymously report on crimes statewide no matter their location,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

Right now, Florida has 27 different regional Crime Stopper hotlines, including one in Tallahassee, but all of them have their own phone numbers.

The Executive Director of Big Bend Crime Stoppers, Sharon Ofuani, calls the new statewide cellular number “a good thing.”

Ofuani says the local tip line number 850-574-TIPS will still work, but this gives folks another option to report crimes, especially if they are out of town or passing through town.

“I think people want to report crimes. I think people need to be encouraged to report crimes. Being anonymous is key,” Ofuani said.

Big Bend Crime Stoppers receives more than 1,000 tips a year and this is an opportunity to bring in more, she said.

The Attorney General says this statewide cellular Crime Stoppers tip number is the first of its kind in the nation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.