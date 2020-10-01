Gov. Ron Desantis lets Florida’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron Desantis permitted his executive order banning evictions and foreclosures on those experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic to expire, Wednesday.

In a press release, the governor’s office said the expiration allows eviction protections to be handled by the Centers for Disease Control. At the federal level, there is currently a ban on evictions and foreclosures for those who fit particular criteria.

To be protected from losing their homes people must apply through the CDC. Under penalty of perjury, residents must assert the following points:

I certify under penalty of perjury, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1746, that the foregoing are true and correct:

• I have used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing;1

• I either expect to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for Calendar Year 2020 (or

no more than $198,000 if filing a joint tax return), was not required to report any income in

2019 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, or received an Economic Impact Payment

(stimulus check) pursuant to Section 2201 of the CARES Act;

• I am unable to pay my full rent or make a full housing payment due to substantial loss of

household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, lay-offs, or extraordinary2

out-of-pocket medical expenses;

• I am using best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment

as the individual’s circumstances may permit, taking into account other nondiscretionary

expenses;

• If evicted I would likely become homeless, need to move into a homeless shelter, or need to

move into a new residence shared by other people who live in close quarters because I have

no other available housing options.3

• I understand that I must still pay rent or make a housing payment, and comply with other

obligations that I may have under my tenancy, lease agreement, or similar contract. I further

understand that fees, penalties, or interest for not paying rent or making a housing payment

on time as required by my tenancy, lease agreement, or similar contract may still be charged

or collected.

• I further understand that at the end of this temporary halt on evictions on December 31, 2020,

my housing provider may require payment in full for all payments not made prior to and

during the temporary halt and failure to pay may make me subject to eviction pursuant to

state and local laws.