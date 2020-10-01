Advertisement

Gov. Ron Desantis lets Florida’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expire

State leaders have extended mortgage foreclosure and evictions relief to Floridians until September 1, 2020.
State leaders have extended mortgage foreclosure and evictions relief to Floridians until September 1, 2020.(AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron Desantis permitted his executive order banning evictions and foreclosures on those experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic to expire, Wednesday.

In a press release, the governor’s office said the expiration allows eviction protections to be handled by the Centers for Disease Control. At the federal level, there is currently a ban on evictions and foreclosures for those who fit particular criteria.

To be protected from losing their homes people must apply through the CDC. Under penalty of perjury, residents must assert the following points:

I certify under penalty of perjury, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1746, that the foregoing are true and correct:

• I have used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing;1

• I either expect to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for Calendar Year 2020 (or

no more than $198,000 if filing a joint tax return), was not required to report any income in

2019 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, or received an Economic Impact Payment

(stimulus check) pursuant to Section 2201 of the CARES Act;

• I am unable to pay my full rent or make a full housing payment due to substantial loss of

household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, lay-offs, or extraordinary2

out-of-pocket medical expenses;

• I am using best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment

as the individual’s circumstances may permit, taking into account other nondiscretionary

expenses;

• If evicted I would likely become homeless, need to move into a homeless shelter, or need to

move into a new residence shared by other people who live in close quarters because I have

no other available housing options.3

• I understand that I must still pay rent or make a housing payment, and comply with other

obligations that I may have under my tenancy, lease agreement, or similar contract. I further

understand that fees, penalties, or interest for not paying rent or making a housing payment

on time as required by my tenancy, lease agreement, or similar contract may still be charged

or collected.

• I further understand that at the end of this temporary halt on evictions on December 31, 2020,

my housing provider may require payment in full for all payments not made prior to and

during the temporary halt and failure to pay may make me subject to eviction pursuant to

state and local laws.

CDC Temporary Eviction Ban Form

Click here for more information on CDC protections.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports leagues excited to have City and County fields open

Updated: 19 minutes ago
After the Leon County Commission voted 5-2 to re-open youth sporting fields and playgrounds this fall, local sporting leagues are excited.

News

New No Blank Check coalition comes out against the proposed CSC

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The newly-formed No Blank Check Coalition hosted a press conference in front of City Hall on Wednesday

GHSA

Confidence in offense helping Brooks County to undefeated start

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County football is somehow flying under the radar.

FHSAA

Maclay football to lean on sophomore running back

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The rushing attack is a big part of Maclay's offense and they are led by sophomore running back Rhyder Poppell, who nearly rushed for 1,000 yards last year as a freshman.

Seminoles

‘We’ve got to continue to build these guys': Norvell pressing ahead with Seminoles growth despite slow start

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
According to Head Coach Mike Norvell, Florida State had one of the best practices of the season on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Sports leagues excited to have City and County fields open

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
After the Leon County Commission voted 5-2 to re-open youth sporting fields and playgrounds this fall, local sporting leagues are excited.

News

New No Blank Check coalition comes out against the proposed Children’s Services Council

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The group is speaking against the proposed Children’s Services Council, which will be on the upcoming November ballot.

News

Containing the crowds: Can it be done and by who?

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Crowds by the thousands were gathered Tuesday night at the popular Collegetown nightclub, Recess.

FHSAA

Lincoln football hoping extra week of preparation pays off against Rickards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This Friday is the first game of the season for Lincoln under first-year head coach B.J. Daniels.

FHSAA

FAMU DRS volleyball returns to practice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS volleyball team will be back on the court soon, searching for its first win of the season.