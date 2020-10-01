Advertisement

Honk for Hope: Man bicycling for a cause passes through Valdosta as part of nationwide trip

By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday marked the last day of National Suicide Prevention Month, but bicyclist Patrick Diederich is still trekking along, peddling across the country to raise awareness.

Wednesday, Diederich traveled about 70 miles, from Waycross to Valdosta.

Averaging 70 miles a day, from dusk to dawn, Diederich is pedaling his way from New York, down the east coast, and across the nation to California, wearing a sign that says “Honk for hope.”

“I’m just trying to say there’s hope, riding for hope," Diederich said. "And even something as silly as a honk from a stranger can keep us going.”

Diederich was an industrial engineer at the San Francisco airport until his entire department was laid off in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s something about waking up in the morning and not having to ask yourself what you’re going to do, what you’re going to procrastinate, what anxieties are in my life, it’s get on the bike and go,” he said.

In his newfound time, he’s raised more than $5,000 for charity and has garnered nearly 500 honks for hope.

“This trip has taught me that there are a lot of hidden good people in the world. They come out when you need it,” he said.

Taking the scenic route, with about 1,500 miles under his belt and the will to save lives.

From Valdosta, he’s traveling to a couple of cities in Florida before heading west.

Diederich is calling on communities cross the country to head to honk4hope.com and donate. All proceeds are going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. He says giving even just a dollar could help.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students react to no spring break in spring semester

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Earlier on Wednesday, Florida State University announced they will be canceling Spring Break for 2021 to help further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

Sports leagues excited to have City and County fields open

Updated: 1 hours ago
After the Leon County Commission voted 5-2 to re-open youth sporting fields and playgrounds this fall, local sporting leagues are excited.

News

New No Blank Check coalition comes out against the proposed CSC

Updated: 1 hours ago
The newly-formed No Blank Check Coalition hosted a press conference in front of City Hall on Wednesday

GHSA

Confidence in offense helping Brooks County to undefeated start

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County football is somehow flying under the radar.

Latest News

FHSAA

Maclay football to lean on sophomore running back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The rushing attack is a big part of Maclay's offense and they are led by sophomore running back Rhyder Poppell, who nearly rushed for 1,000 yards last year as a freshman.

Seminoles

‘We’ve got to continue to build these guys': Norvell pressing ahead with Seminoles growth despite slow start

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
According to Head Coach Mike Norvell, Florida State had one of the best practices of the season on Tuesday.

News

Sports leagues excited to have City and County fields open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
After the Leon County Commission voted 5-2 to re-open youth sporting fields and playgrounds this fall, local sporting leagues are excited.

News

New No Blank Check coalition comes out against the proposed Children’s Services Council

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The group is speaking against the proposed Children’s Services Council, which will be on the upcoming November ballot.

News

Containing the crowds: Can it be done and by who?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Crowds by the thousands were gathered Tuesday night at the popular Collegetown nightclub, Recess.

News

Gov. Ron Desantis lets Florida’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Governor Ron Desantis permitted his executive order banning evictions and foreclosures on those experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic to expire.