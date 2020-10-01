Maclay football to lean on sophomore running back

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Battle of Meridian Road is set for this Friday between North Florida Christian and Maclay School.

The Marauders enter the week with a 2-1 record, with victories against Brookwood and Liberty County and a loss to FAMU DRS.

The rushing attack is a big part of the offense and they are led by sophomore running back Rhyder Poppell, who nearly rushed for 1,000 yards last year as a freshman.

“It’s not often that freshman are looked at as a higher part of the team,” Poppell said. “There just freshman, maybe a tackle dummy. If they trust me enough to get carries, I’m going to trust in the team and in coaches and hopefully win games.”

The Eagles and Mauraders will kick off at 7 p.m. at NFC.

