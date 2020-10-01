New No Blank Check coalition comes out against the proposed Children’s Services Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The newly-formed No Blank Check Coalition hosted a press conference in front of City Hall on Wednesday; the group is speaking against the proposed Children’s Services Council, which will be on the upcoming November ballot.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow organized the press conference; when discussing his opposition to the CSC, he spoke about his childhood. He says he was one of four, with a single mother struggling to put food on the table, living in sub-standard housing.

One of his clearest memories was carrying groceries bags home, walking two miles each way.

“I can still feel those red marks of the bags digging into my arms,” said Commissioner Matlow. “If this tax could do everything that the proponents say it would, I’d be its fiercest supporter.”

He used a metaphor, saying the CSC provides a band-aid to a community needing a hospital.

“It gives the illusion of accomplishing something, appealing to our good intentions, while absolving local government from addressing these issues head on,” said Matlow.

Emily Fritz, the chair of the No Blank Check Coalition, says the new tax would not be accountable to voters.

“There is no plan for how the money will be spent, what the expected results will be, and how to measure the results,” said Fritz.

She also has concerns about the make-up of the board; the majority of members would be appointed by the governor.

“The people who will spend the money are not elected, so you can’t vote them out of office,” she said.

Local attorney and Chair of Our Kids First, Jon Moyle, is in favor of the CSC.

“This has been looked at by a number of experts in our community led by Judge Sjostrom for nearly two years,” said Moyle.

He pushed back on Fritz’s claims, saying the CSC is transparent and can be held accountable.

“They have to file quarterly reports, reporting on their activities and their final information; they have to have annual audits, they have to file annual reports, and all of their business is done in the public; the public can come and appear before them,” he said.

Moyle also cites Sheriff Walt McNeill’s support of the CSC.

“He supports the CSC and has said this is a good tool for us to get ahead of juvenile crime and make a difference when it comes to juvenile crime,” he said.

Commissioner Matlow says the issues should be dealt with by existing local government, calling on the City and County Commissions to update their five year strategic plans to include wellness of children.

“We have the ability to fund the needed services directly with elected oversight and without a tax increase during a pandemic,” said Matlow.

Commissioner Bill Proctor also attended the press conference; he has previously called for a Children’s Services Agency instead of the proposed Children’s Services Council.

He says a pandemic is not the right time to levy an additional tax.

The maximum tax that could be levied would be half of a mill, which would vary from person to person.

According to Moyle, when using the median home value of $100,000, a person without exemptions would pay just under $50 a year, and a person with the homestead exemption would pay just under $25.

