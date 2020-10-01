Advertisement

Sports leagues excited to have City and County fields open

By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Leon County Commission voted 5-2 to re-open youth sporting fields and playgrounds this fall, local sporting leagues are excited.

Commission Chair Bryan Desloge says it makes more sense when the local governments are in sync; Tallahassee City Commissioners voted to open up City fields and facilities last week.

The Babe Ruth Baseball League says they are ready to make necessary changes to allow for safe play.

Kip West says the majority of parks will not have concessions stands, and those that do will be very limited.

There is not official spectator limit in place for baseball, but West asks families to try to keep numbers down.

“The biggest thing is we’ve just got to ask our parents to be responsible, ask them to social distance, obviously make sure that kids stay a safe and appropriate distance. Just making sure we’re understanding the responsibility we have and the privilege we have to play sport right now, and doing everything we can to make sure that goes smoothly,” said West.

In addition to the opening up of County fields, Commissioners changed testing requirements for statewide cross country meets.

The Florida High School Athletic Association sent a letter to Commissioner Desloge on September 22nd, saying if the County’s mandate for a negative COVID test for all coaches and athletes within 72 hours of the race was not changed, the 2020 Florida High School Cross Country Championships could have to move from Apalachee Regional Park.

The Commission voted to change the testing requirement to a screening requirement; all coaches, athletes, and spectators will have to be screened prior to the event. Additionally, each athlete is limited to one spectator attending.

The FHSAA website still says the championship will be taking place at ARP; the original letter gave the Commission a deadline of September 30th to make the change, in order to give the FHSAA time to find a new location if needed. The Commission made the change on September 29th.

WCTV has reached out to the FHSAA for comment and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports leagues excited to have City and County fields open

Updated: 20 minutes ago
After the Leon County Commission voted 5-2 to re-open youth sporting fields and playgrounds this fall, local sporting leagues are excited.

News

New No Blank Check coalition comes out against the proposed CSC

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The newly-formed No Blank Check Coalition hosted a press conference in front of City Hall on Wednesday

GHSA

Confidence in offense helping Brooks County to undefeated start

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County football is somehow flying under the radar.

FHSAA

Maclay football to lean on sophomore running back

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The rushing attack is a big part of Maclay's offense and they are led by sophomore running back Rhyder Poppell, who nearly rushed for 1,000 yards last year as a freshman.

Seminoles

‘We’ve got to continue to build these guys': Norvell pressing ahead with Seminoles growth despite slow start

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
According to Head Coach Mike Norvell, Florida State had one of the best practices of the season on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

New No Blank Check coalition comes out against the proposed Children’s Services Council

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The group is speaking against the proposed Children’s Services Council, which will be on the upcoming November ballot.

News

Containing the crowds: Can it be done and by who?

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Crowds by the thousands were gathered Tuesday night at the popular Collegetown nightclub, Recess.

News

Gov. Ron Desantis lets Florida’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Governor Ron Desantis permitted his executive order banning evictions and foreclosures on those experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic to expire.

FHSAA

Lincoln football hoping extra week of preparation pays off against Rickards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This Friday is the first game of the season for Lincoln under first-year head coach B.J. Daniels.

FHSAA

FAMU DRS volleyball returns to practice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS volleyball team will be back on the court soon, searching for its first win of the season.