Sports leagues excited to have City and County fields open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Leon County Commission voted 5-2 to re-open youth sporting fields and playgrounds this fall, local sporting leagues are excited.

Commission Chair Bryan Desloge says it makes more sense when the local governments are in sync; Tallahassee City Commissioners voted to open up City fields and facilities last week.

The Babe Ruth Baseball League says they are ready to make necessary changes to allow for safe play.

Kip West says the majority of parks will not have concessions stands, and those that do will be very limited.

There is not official spectator limit in place for baseball, but West asks families to try to keep numbers down.

“The biggest thing is we’ve just got to ask our parents to be responsible, ask them to social distance, obviously make sure that kids stay a safe and appropriate distance. Just making sure we’re understanding the responsibility we have and the privilege we have to play sport right now, and doing everything we can to make sure that goes smoothly,” said West.

In addition to the opening up of County fields, Commissioners changed testing requirements for statewide cross country meets.

The Florida High School Athletic Association sent a letter to Commissioner Desloge on September 22nd, saying if the County’s mandate for a negative COVID test for all coaches and athletes within 72 hours of the race was not changed, the 2020 Florida High School Cross Country Championships could have to move from Apalachee Regional Park.

The Commission voted to change the testing requirement to a screening requirement; all coaches, athletes, and spectators will have to be screened prior to the event. Additionally, each athlete is limited to one spectator attending.

The FHSAA website still says the championship will be taking place at ARP; the original letter gave the Commission a deadline of September 30th to make the change, in order to give the FHSAA time to find a new location if needed. The Commission made the change on September 29th.

WCTV has reached out to the FHSAA for comment and is awaiting a response.

