Students react to no spring break in spring semester

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier on Wednesday, Florida State University announced they will be canceling Spring Break for 2021 to help further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Florida A&M says they have plans to mirror FSU’s decision.

The cancelation for both FSU and FAMU comes as no surprise for some students but has brought disappointment for others.

“It’s pretty terrible, but you know, it’s for the safety of everyone,” said FAMU student Kelsey Gilmore.

“Yeah, it’s a good decision because people already don’t have no common sense, so they’re gonna be everywhere to hotbed areas,” said FAMU student Kenton Williams II. “Florida is already a hotbed area and they’re going to other areas and bringing it back here.”

While some students believe the decision is the correct one, others believe the lack of a break will lead to burnout.

“I do think it’s going to take a toll,” said FSU student Samantha Puttle. “I mean, for me personally, I always use it for a benchmark for my schoolwork, like you just have to get through these couple more days and you get a break.”

Gilmore continued, “I think it’s definitely going to take a toll on me. I have two majors, so I have double the work and it’s really going to hit me hard.”

But, students say, they know the decision is necessary to eventually get back to a sense of normalcy.

“I feel like it’s kind of a necessary thing; like, in order for us to continue having the FAMU that we know, we have to do the necessary things to be safe,” Potter said.

Most students WCTV spoke with say they understand the decision making, but wish they can have a normal college experience.

FAMU says they will be making an official announcement in the coming days.

Tallahassee Community College says they have yet to make a decision on the spring semester.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

