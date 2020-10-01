West Tennessee St. closed after serious crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police has closed off a portion of the eastbound lanes of West Tennessee Street at the Appleyard Drive intersection after a crash with serious injuries.

TPD says the crash happened around 3:52 a.m. Thursday, and will be closed for “the next few hours.”

If you are planning to drive this route, you are asked to find an alternate route.

WCTV is working to find out the latest details in this crash investigation.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, October 1, 2020

