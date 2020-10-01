Advertisement

West Tennessee St. closed after serious crash

TPD blocking Eastbound West Tennessee St.
TPD blocking Eastbound West Tennessee St.(talgov.com)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police has closed off a portion of the eastbound lanes of West Tennessee Street at the Appleyard Drive intersection after a crash with serious injuries.

TPD says the crash happened around 3:52 a.m. Thursday, and will be closed for “the next few hours.”

If you are planning to drive this route, you are asked to find an alternate route.

WCTV is working to find out the latest details in this crash investigation.

TPD is currently investigating a crash with serious injuries in the 2500 block of West Tennessee Street. The crash...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, October 1, 2020

