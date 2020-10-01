‘We’ve got to continue to build these guys': Norvell pressing ahead with Seminoles growth despite slow start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to Head Coach Mike Norvell, Florida State had one of the best practices of the season on Tuesday.

Saturday, Florida State plays Jacksonville State, an FCS team that is only playing four games this fall. The game against the 'Noles is their first one of the year.

Norvell says that sometimes he sees his player trying to do too much, while at the same time trying not mess up.

“They’re trying to do so much that they don’t want to mess up,” Norvell said. “It forces them to almost paralyze themselves in situations and in moments when you have to have that fast decision that reaction. It puts them a step behind. I’ve seen it all phases. We’ve got to continue to build these guys through the course of practice, through the course of film study.”

FSU and Jacksonville State will kickoff at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.