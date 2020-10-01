Advertisement

‘We’ve got to continue to build these guys': Norvell pressing ahead with Seminoles growth despite slow start

By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to Head Coach Mike Norvell, Florida State had one of the best practices of the season on Tuesday.

Saturday, Florida State plays Jacksonville State, an FCS team that is only playing four games this fall. The game against the 'Noles is their first one of the year.

Norvell says that sometimes he sees his player trying to do too much, while at the same time trying not mess up.

“They’re trying to do so much that they don’t want to mess up,” Norvell said. “It forces them to almost paralyze themselves in situations and in moments when you have to have that fast decision that reaction. It puts them a step behind. I’ve seen it all phases. We’ve got to continue to build these guys through the course of practice, through the course of film study.”

FSU and Jacksonville State will kickoff at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lincoln football hoping extra week of preparation pays off against Rickards

Updated: 21 minutes ago
This Friday is the first game of the season for Lincoln under first-year head coach B.J. Daniels.

Sports

Norvell pressing ahead with Seminoles growth despite slow start

Updated: 22 minutes ago
According to Head Coach Mike Norvell, Florida State had one of the best practices of the season on Tuesday.

Sports

Chiles, Maclay volleyball earn road sweeps

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The high school volleyball programs of Chiles and Maclay picked up wins on September 30.

Sports

FAMU DRS announces resumption of athletics

Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAMU DRS has announced athletic activities will resume this week, beginning on Wednesday.

GHSA

Confidence in offense helping Brooks County to undefeated start

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County football is somehow flying under the radar.

Latest News

FHSAA

Maclay football to lean on sophomore running back

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The rushing attack is a big part of Maclay's offense and they are led by sophomore running back Rhyder Poppell, who nearly rushed for 1,000 yards last year as a freshman.

FHSAA

Lincoln football hoping extra week of preparation pays off against Rickards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This Friday is the first game of the season for Lincoln under first-year head coach B.J. Daniels.

FHSAA

FAMU DRS volleyball returns to practice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS volleyball team will be back on the court soon, searching for its first win of the season.

FHSAA

Chiles, Maclay volleyball earn road sweeps

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The high school volleyball programs of Chiles and Maclay picked up wins on September 30.

GHSA

Five-star Valdosta transfer quarterback ruled ineligible by GHSA

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta High School’s five-star quarterback Jake Garcia has been ruled ineligible by the Georgia High School Association.