‘A bit of life coming back into Tallahassee’: Food Truck Thursday returns for first time since pandemic outbreak

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A popular Tallahassee event made a comeback Thursday, as Food Truck Thursday at Lake Ella hosted its first gathering in seven months.

Organizers say the soft re-opening was a test to see how it would go.

The event is a little different than it used to be: There’s no live music and, instead of folks gathering and hanging out, people are encouraged to grab and go.

“We’re usually regulars for Food Truck Thursday, so we’re kind of excited that there’s an opportunity to come out tonight,” said Bonnie Abellera, who stopped by for dinner.

The evening brought a feeling of liberation for some.

“It’s a sense of freedom,” said Suzanna Thomas, another regular to the event. “A bit of life coming back into Tallahassee.”

The usual weekly event hosted it’s first gathering since the spring.

“It feels super good after six, seven months of not working at all,” said Geno Arroyo, the President of the Tallahassee Food Truck Association.

Arroyo does say operations are a bit different, saying all of the employees are wearing masks and gloves.

And, while the turnout was far from what is usual, food truck chefs, like Rebecca Kelly-Manders, say they’re just happy to be up and running.

“Normally, when it’s a regular October night like this, you wouldn’t be able to see the grass right now. There would be a couple hundred people here, easily,” Kelly-Manders said. “To be able to survive, so far, this pandemic and to be able to move forward is huge.”

The plan is to hold Food Truck Thursday every week through Thanksgiving, as long as people continue to follow safety procedures.

