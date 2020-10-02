Advertisement

Body found at Cypress Cove Pond in Chattahoochee

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chattahoochee Police are investigating a body that was found at the Cypress Cove pond in Chattahoochee.

Police say they responded to the call a little before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the person found was a black male, however, they do not know their age, name, or how they died at this time.

Investigators have also not determined if the person died from foul play.

Cypress Cove pond is not far from the Florida State Hospital which has led to speculation, but it is not known if there is a connection to the hospital.

Chattahoochee Police say the investigation is still active.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

North Florida Christian ready to retake field after quarantining

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
North Florida Christian welcomes in their foes from across the street in Maclay on Friday.

News

Record number of mail in ballots requested in Leon County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Drop boxes are filling with mail-in ballots, as tens of thousands of Leon County voters plan to vote by mail this fall.

News

Body found at Cypress Cove Pond in Chattahoochee

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Chattahoochee Police are investigating a body that was found at the Cypress Cove pond in Chattahoochee.

News

Businesses say speeding is an issue at the site of Thursday morning’s fatal West Tennessee Street crash

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Thursday morning’s fatal crash at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Block Court marks the fifth fatality on that major road in 2020.

Latest News

News

Free mobile mammogram screenings offered in Quincy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
FDOH offered women free mobile mammogram screening on the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

FHSAA

Rickards ready to open season after week delay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Rickards Raiders open their 2020 campaign on Friday against Lincoln.

GHSA

Valdosta volleyball coach recounts experience with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta Wildcats volleyball team is back on the court after the entire team was on a two-week quarantine after their head coach tested positive.

News

Businesses say speeding is an issue at the site of Thursday morning’s fatal West Tennessee Street crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
Thursday morning’s fatal crash at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Block Court marks the fifth fatality on that major road in 2020.

News

Record number of mail in ballots requested in Leon County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Leon County elections officials say the office has already received 80,000 mail-in ballot requests, more than the county has ever seen.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 4 hours ago