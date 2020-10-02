Body found at Cypress Cove Pond in Chattahoochee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chattahoochee Police are investigating a body that was found at the Cypress Cove pond in Chattahoochee.

Police say they responded to the call a little before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the person found was a black male, however, they do not know their age, name, or how they died at this time.

Investigators have also not determined if the person died from foul play.

Cypress Cove pond is not far from the Florida State Hospital which has led to speculation, but it is not known if there is a connection to the hospital.

Chattahoochee Police say the investigation is still active.

