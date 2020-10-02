Brandy BBQ Wings
INGREDIENTS
- 1 12oz. Original BBQ sauce
- 2 tbsp mustard
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 small yellow onion
- 3/4 cup Hennessy
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1/3 cup orange marmalade
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- Few dashes of Worcestershire
- Few dashes of liquid smoke
- Granulated garlic powder
- Granulated onion
- Black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Put everything in a pot over medium/medium-low heat, bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Once sauce has reduced and thickened (should take about 20-30 minutes), place BBQ on wings. Coat well.
Place wings back in the oven to caramelize!
Serve with favorite sides.
