Advertisement

Brandy BBQ Wings

By Chef Douglas Sutton
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 12oz. Original BBQ sauce
  • 2 tbsp mustard
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 small yellow onion
  • 3/4 cup Hennessy
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/3 cup orange marmalade
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • Few dashes of Worcestershire
  • Few dashes of liquid smoke
  • Granulated garlic powder
  • Granulated onion
  • Black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Put everything in a pot over medium/medium-low heat, bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Once sauce has reduced and thickened (should take about 20-30 minutes), place BBQ on wings. Coat well.

Place wings back in the oven to caramelize!

Serve with favorite sides.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipes

Brandy BBQ Wings

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Chef Douglas Sutton once again put his cooking prowess on display as he mixed cognac and other ingredients to bring these BBQ wings to life!

Recipes

Cooking with Rebecca Weaver - Chicken Pot Pie

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Rebecca Weaver makes chicken pit pie in the WCTV studio.

Recipes

WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - Cooking with Rebecca Weaver

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT
Cooking with Rebecca Weaver

Recipes

Cooking with Will Ward

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
|
By Will Desautelle
Will Ward makes pancakes on National Pancake Day.

Latest News

Recipes

Dutch Baby Pancakes

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT
|
By Barbra Crumpacker | GoNutritious.com Registered Dietitian
Registered dietitian Barbra Crumpacker and her son Will joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Dutch Baby Pancake

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
Registered dietitian Barbra Crumpacker joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Crab Cake with Creole Mustard Sauce

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT
|
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Crab Cake with Creole Mustard Sauce

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Junk in the Trunk Chocolate Chip Cookies with Pecans and Coconut

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By Chef Lolani Green
Chef Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes brought these scrumptious cookies to the WCTV studio!

Recipes

Cooking with Cherry Rankin

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By Will Desautelle
Cherry Rankin returns to the WCTV kitchen to show us her recipe for chicken parm.