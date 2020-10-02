Brandy BBQ Wings

INGREDIENTS

1 12oz. Original BBQ sauce

2 tbsp mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 small yellow onion

3/4 cup Hennessy

1/4 cup orange juice

1/3 cup orange marmalade

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 cup honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp smoked paprika

Few dashes of Worcestershire

Few dashes of liquid smoke

Granulated garlic powder

Granulated onion

Black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Put everything in a pot over medium/medium-low heat, bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Once sauce has reduced and thickened (should take about 20-30 minutes), place BBQ on wings. Coat well.

Place wings back in the oven to caramelize!

Serve with favorite sides.

