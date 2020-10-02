Businesses say speeding is an issue at the site of Thursday morning’s fatal West Tennessee Street crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday morning’s fatal crash at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Block Court marks the fifth fatality on that major road in 2020.

There have been four pedestrian crashes, three of them fatal. This marks the second fatal vehicle crash on Tennessee Street this year.

It’s not the first time businesses along Tennessee Street have spoken out about safety; on the stretch near Appleyard, businesses say the primary issues are speeding and distracted driving.

“West Tennessee street is probably one of the most popular streets in Tallahassee really, so a lot of college students live on this road,” says Tiara Byrd, the assistant manager at Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage is on the corner of the crash site; Byrd says police came by to obtain security footage, but the cameras do not face the street.

Byrd says she primarily hears, rather than sees, the speeding, since she’s inside most of the day.

“I do hear, you know, little skrrts, of people’s tires!” she says. “Late night, it gets kinda crazy, people just walk across the street.”

Doug Etheridge, a salesman at Frank’s Auto World, says people drag race on that strip.

“Once, sometimes a twice a day, primarily motorcycles, but cars. You can hear them coming,” says Etheridge. “Especially with the motorcycles, they’re at a very high rate of speed, I’d estimate between 70 and 90 miles an hour by the time they go past us.”

Thursday’s crash was between two vehicles, but there are also worries about pedestrians.

“For the people that live in the apartments around here, you’ve got a lot of people walking dogs,” says Etheridge.

He also says left turns on any part of that road are difficult; people speed to make the turn and then run the risk of causing a crash on the other side of the street.

“You can be pulling out of our business or off Cactus, look, see a car coming off West 10 and figure you’ve got time, but if they’re gunning it, and coming across all of a sudden they’re right on top of you,” he says.

Byrd says she knows people who avoid the road altogether.

“I do have friends that aren’t comfortable driving up and down Tennessee Street, just because of the careless drivers,” says Byrd.

In Thursday morning’s crash, a vehicle was making a left turn into the Forum Apartments when it collided with another car; the passenger in the turning vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

Both drivers and the passenger from the other car were taken to the hospital.

The Tallahassee Police Department says the investigation is open and active; anyone with information is asked to call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

