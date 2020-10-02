Advertisement

Chiles, Leon instant classic headlines busy night in high school volleyball

Leon Volleyball
Leon Volleyball(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On a busy night of high school volleyball across Tallahassee, an instant classic between Chiles and Leon highlighted a fantastic night of action.

In the match between the Timberwolves and Lions, Leon won the first two sets before Chiles battled back to force a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, Leon was able to pull away for a 3-2 victory to remain undefeated.

“Of course we were nervous,” junior outside hitter Cailin Demps said, “But we were just trying to focus more on ourselves and less on the opponent. We wanted to fix our mistakes instead of focus on the outcome of the game.”

At Lincoln, the Trojans picked up a straight-sets victory over St. John Paul II.

Aucilla Christian remained unbeaten this season, notching a road win over North Florida Christian in straight sets.

At FAMU DRS, Wakulla Christian was triumphant over the Baby Rattlers, 3-0.

