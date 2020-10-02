Advertisement

Dept. of Commerce invests $2.6 million for manufacturing facility in Jackson County

By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Friday it is investing $2.6 million for a new building at the Jackson County Industrial Park to promote manufacturing growth. According to the press release, 200 jobs are expected to be created as a result of the grant.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross says the grant will be matched with $2 million in state funding.

“The Trump Administration is committed to helping American communities impacted by natural disasters obtain the modern infrastructure they need to attract business and encourage growth,” Ross says.

The money will help create 6,000 square feet of office space and 44,000 square feet of warehouse and manufacturing space, according to the release.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the new manufacturing building will bring “much-needed economic stimulation” to Jackson County.

“This is another great step in providing necessary relief to those who endured Hurricane Michael," DeSantis says. "I thank the U.S. Department of Commerce for helping create more job opportunities for Floridians.”

The release says the project is possible because of the Apalachee Regional Planning Council’s regional planning efforts.

