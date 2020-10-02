Advertisement

Double shooting at Westgate Apartment Complex under investigation

Police investigating a double shooting at Westgate Apartments that left one person dead.
Police investigating a double shooting at Westgate Apartments that left one person dead.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a shooting incident at Westgate Apartments that left one person dead and another injured.

According to TPD, one man was shot and immediately transported to a local hospital. At the time they believed a suspect could still be close to the scene so they searched the premise. The discovered another person dead from gunshot wounds.

TPD Spokesperson, Alicia Turner told us, “Right now this is still a very open and active investigation but as with anything we are continuing to ask anyone who might have seen something or might know something about this incident that can help with our investigation to make sure they call crime stoppers.”

The condition of the man taken to the hospital is still unknown and TPD says they still do not have a suspect in custody.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

News

FSU Board of Trustees selects members of presidential search committee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
The 15 members were tasked with conducting a national and transparent search and bringing the two most qualified candidates to the board for consideration.

News

NAHSE donates $400 worth of food and masks to the Kearney Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The National Association of Health Services Executives is focused on getting essential resources to disadvantaged populations as part of the Mind, Body, and Soul Campaign.

News

Leon County hosts statewide cross country meet this weekend at Apalachee Regional Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County is hosting the Florida State University Cross-Country Invitational/Pre-State Meet this weekend at Apalachee Regional Park.

Latest News

Seminoles

FSU ready for football gameday with new COVID protocols

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida State University is ready to roll out its new COVID-19 protocols for home football games as the Seminoles take on Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Forecast

Mike's evening forecast: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Coronavirus

Dr. Christie Alexander answers coronavirus questions: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Christie Alexander from FSU's College of Medicine once again joined WCTV's 4 p.m. show to answer coronavirus questions.

News

Tallahassee women team up to open community refrigerator for those in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
Their project is a community “ReFREEgerator,” and the concept is simple; take the food you need and leave what you don’t.

News

Florida, Deloitte get win in unemployment lawsuit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
The case might not be finished: Circuit Judge John Cooper gave attorneys for the plaintiffs an opportunity to file an amended complaint, which would refuel the legal fight.

News

Florida, Georgia lawmakers react to President Trump’s diagnosis

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Edan Schultz
Lawmakers across state lines and from both sides of the aisle are offering thoughts and prayers to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after their diagnosis of COVID-19.