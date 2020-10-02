Double shooting at Westgate Apartment Complex under investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a shooting incident at Westgate Apartments that left one person dead and another injured.

According to TPD, one man was shot and immediately transported to a local hospital. At the time they believed a suspect could still be close to the scene so they searched the premise. The discovered another person dead from gunshot wounds.

TPD Spokesperson, Alicia Turner told us, “Right now this is still a very open and active investigation but as with anything we are continuing to ask anyone who might have seen something or might know something about this incident that can help with our investigation to make sure they call crime stoppers.”

The condition of the man taken to the hospital is still unknown and TPD says they still do not have a suspect in custody.

