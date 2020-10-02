Florida, Georgia lawmakers react to President Trump’s diagnosis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lawmakers across state lines and from both sides of the aisle are offering thoughts and prayers to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after their diagnosis of COVID-19. Some democrats also alluded to the president’s previous playing down of the virus, urging people to take it seriously.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted Friday morning, sending best wishes for a swift recovery to the President and First Lady.

“Hope to see both of them back in Florida very soon,” the tweet said.

The lone Democrat holding elected statewide office in Florida, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, also offered well-wishes via Twitter, followed by a comment on spread of the virus.

“This is a sobering reminder that #COVID19 is not a hoax and this pandemic is far from over,” Fried wrote.

After offering sympathy to the first family, Florida Senate Democratic leader Audrey Gibson turned her attention to the governor.

“Hopefully, Governor DeSantis will finally understand that this virus is not just a threat to the most vulnerable, and institute mandatory safety measures statewide, including masks,” Gibson said in a statement.

Florida’s two U.S. Senators took to twitter to share their thoughts on the diagnosis.

“Ann and I send our well wishes and prayers to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS during this time and hope for a speedy and safe recovery,” wrote U.S. Senator Rick Scott.

The state’s other U.S. Senator, Marco Rubio, followed his well wishes with a tweet about national security.

“Any adversary who views news of @POTUS testing positive as an opportunity to test the United States would be making a grave mistake,” said Rubio, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

In Georgia, U.S. Senator David Perdue shared his thoughts on Twitter as well.

“Bonnie & I wish President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with them as they fight this virus,” Perdue’s tweet said.

Georgia U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler expressed confidence in the President’s management of the country despite his diagnosis.

“I know their steadfast leadership through this pandemic will continue just the same. America is with you 100%!” said Loeffler in a tweet.

South Georgia Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop used the news about the president to urge people to take the virus seriously.

“This virus is not a hoax or joke.,” Bishop wrote in a statement, "Wear a mask, follow CDC guidelines, and stay safe.”

