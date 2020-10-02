Free mobile mammogram screenings offered in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Gadsden County, the Florida Department of Health is making important healthcare screenings more convenient.

FDOH offered women free mobile mammogram screening on the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The mobile mammogram screenings were brought to Gadsden County to serve vulnerable populations and detect breast cancer before it’s too late.

The screenings on Thursday took place in Quincy.

It was for women who are either uninsured, or on Medicare or Medicaid.

The mammogram screenings were set up inside a mobile truck that was parked outside Gadsden County’s Department of Health.

Health officials say the mammogram process takes only about 10 to 20 minutes, it can be a little uncomfortable, but it can save lives.

“So we want to be able to help women who’ve maybe noticed a change in their breast, maybe the shape or something like that. Maybe they have a family history I mean they just haven’t had the opportunity to get the screening so this is what why we’re here today, and we don’t want to forget about our men either,” said Adrian Cooksey, administrator for Gadsden County’s Department of Health.

Health officials are also encouraging women to do self-exams and if they detect anything abnormal to call their healthcare provider.

Women who’d like a mammogram but were unable to make Thursday’s mobile screening are asked to contact the Department of Health’s breast and cervical program at 850-875-7200.

