FSU Board of Trustees selects members of presidential search committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Board of Trustees named the members of its new Presidential Search Advisory Committee on Friday.

The 15 members were tasked with conducting a national and transparent search and bringing the two most qualified candidates to the board for consideration.

There was no timeline set for a decision, due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Current President John Thrasher has agreed to stay on until his replacement is named.

This is a list of the committee members:

Bridgett Birmingham

Caitlyn Blake-Hedges

Ed Burr

Billy Buzzett

Joe Camps

Andrea Friall

Renisha Gibbs

Christian Hall

Nick Iarossi

Dazi Lenoir

Craig Mateer

DeVoe Moore

Les Pantin

Pam Perrewé

Eric Silagy

FSU Trustee Billy Buzzett was selected to chair the search committee and Associate Vice President Renisha Gibbs will serve as vice chair.

