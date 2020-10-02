FSU Board of Trustees selects members of presidential search committee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Board of Trustees named the members of its new Presidential Search Advisory Committee on Friday.
The 15 members were tasked with conducting a national and transparent search and bringing the two most qualified candidates to the board for consideration.
There was no timeline set for a decision, due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Current President John Thrasher has agreed to stay on until his replacement is named.
This is a list of the committee members:
- Bridgett Birmingham
- Caitlyn Blake-Hedges
- Ed Burr
- Billy Buzzett
- Joe Camps
- Andrea Friall
- Renisha Gibbs
- Christian Hall
- Nick Iarossi
- Dazi Lenoir
- Craig Mateer
- DeVoe Moore
- Les Pantin
- Pam Perrewé
- Eric Silagy
FSU Trustee Billy Buzzett was selected to chair the search committee and Associate Vice President Renisha Gibbs will serve as vice chair.
