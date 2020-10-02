Leon County hosts statewide cross country meet this weekend at Apalachee Regional Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is hosting the Florida State University Cross-Country Invitational/Pre-State Meet this weekend at Apalachee Regional Park.

The college races had 500 runners on Friday morning; the high school runners will be competing on Saturday, with over 100 teams.

The Leon County Division of Tourism, also known as Visit Tallahassee, says they are thrilled to have the opportunity. They haven’t hosted an event like this since March.

This is the ninth year Leon County has hosted this event.

Renovations are still underway at Apalachee Regional Park; the Florida High School Cross Country State Championships will be in November. Employees are hoping the new stage and other amenities will be complete right after that event.

Cross country events have about a $5 million economic impact, about equal to a home football game.

“Cross country seasons do have a big impact on our community. Obviously the numbers aren’t what they are normally, but I know all the hotels need any kind of business they can get right now, and so do the restaurants and shops. So we’re super excited to bring it here into our community even though it’s not quite the size it usually is,” said Amanda Heidecker, the Director of Sports for the Leon County Division of Tourism.

Organizers have taken many efforts to avoid the spread of COVID at the event; it’s not currently open to the public.

The event is limited to one spectator per athlete; anyone at the race also has to have a temperature check and answer health screening questions.

There are also no concessions or on site awards during this event. Face masks are required.

