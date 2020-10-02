Advertisement

Man accused in Ox Bow Circle murder to undergo mental health evaluation

Yuri Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday.
Yuri Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of a home invasion murder and multiple armed robberies is now awaiting a mental health evaluation.

Attorneys for Yuri Harris filed a request this week to determine if Harris is competent to proceed with a trial.

Defense attorney Kareem Todman said he has met with Harris twice to discuss his case and both times “the meetings ended early because of an inability to communicate with the Defendant.” Todman says after meeting with Harris’s mother he “has reason to believe Defendant may have an undiagnosed mental illness.”

The judge agreed to the request and will schedule a hearing soon to discuss the findings of psychologists.

Harris is accused of five convenience store hold ups and a home invasion robbery on Ox Bow Circle that ended in gunfire August 27. One man was killed and other family members were punched and pistol whipped, according to court documents.

Harris was caught days later near Kansas City, Missouri. He briefly escaped at the Tallahassee airport as private security officers tried to bring him back to Leon County to face charges.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.

Crime

Man shot at Westgate Apartments, Tallahassee police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner and Pat Mueller
The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was shot at the Westgate Apartments Friday morning.

News

Tallahassee woman fighting eviction and pandemic to keep her home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“I’m not going to stop fighting this until something is done for everybody," says Melissa Mastro.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 1, 2020.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee woman fighting eviction and pandemic to keep her home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Melissa Mastro and her two children have lost a home before due to Hurricane Michael.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 2, 2020

News

Food Truck Thursday returns for first time since pandemic outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
A popular Tallahassee event made a comeback Thursday, as Food Truck Thursday at Lake Ella hosted its first gathering in seven months.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 2, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

FHSAA

Chiles, Leon instant classic headlines busy night in high school volleyball

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
On a busy night of high school volleyball across Tallahassee, an instant classic between Chiles and Leon highlighted a fantastic night of action.