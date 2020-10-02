Man accused in Ox Bow Circle murder to undergo mental health evaluation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of a home invasion murder and multiple armed robberies is now awaiting a mental health evaluation.

Attorneys for Yuri Harris filed a request this week to determine if Harris is competent to proceed with a trial.

Defense attorney Kareem Todman said he has met with Harris twice to discuss his case and both times “the meetings ended early because of an inability to communicate with the Defendant.” Todman says after meeting with Harris’s mother he “has reason to believe Defendant may have an undiagnosed mental illness.”

The judge agreed to the request and will schedule a hearing soon to discuss the findings of psychologists.

Harris is accused of five convenience store hold ups and a home invasion robbery on Ox Bow Circle that ended in gunfire August 27. One man was killed and other family members were punched and pistol whipped, according to court documents.

Harris was caught days later near Kansas City, Missouri. He briefly escaped at the Tallahassee airport as private security officers tried to bring him back to Leon County to face charges.

