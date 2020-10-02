Man shot at Westgate Apartments, Tallahassee police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was shot at the Westgate Apartments Friday morning.

There was a large police presence as TPD officers and Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Westgate Court. TPD got the call a little before 8 a.m.

The man was taken to a hospital in the area, the department says.

Police have not released information about the suspect at this point. TPD says there is no danger to the community.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, police went to the 3200 block of Westgate Court around 8:11 a.m. after gunshots were fired in the area.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.