NAHSE donates $400 worth of food and masks to the Kearney Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Association of Health Services Executives is focused on getting essential resources to disadvantaged populations as part of the Mind, Body, and Soul Campaign.

NAHSE is a non-profit association of Black healthcare leaders.

Their latest effort is providing non-perishable healthy food items to the Kearney Center for brown bag lunches being distributed in the community.

“Mental health’s an issue during COVID, food insecurity is worsened during COVID, so that’s when it expanded beyond the masks. But at first, it was masks in the streets,” said Robbya Green-Weir, a part of the Florida Chapter of the National Association of Health Services Executives.

The donation also included a large box of disposable face masks.

The organization presented a total donation of $400 worth of food and face masks.

