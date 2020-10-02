North Florida Christian ready to retake field after quarantining

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - North Florida Christian welcomes in their foes from across the street in Maclay on Friday.

The Eagles started the season with an impressive 32-0 win over Jefferson County but, after the game, the team had to quarantine for two weeks because a Tigers' player had been exposed to COVID-19.

For the next two weeks, they were unable to practice.

This week, NFC returns to their home field to take on a talented Maclay team.

“It was a bad break,” NFC Head Coach Steve Price said about his team having to quarantine, despite taking all of the necessary precautions. “I hate it. It wasn’t fair, but life’s not fair. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s not the people who got the virus' fault. It’s not their fault. It’s just an unfortunate thing that’s going on in our world right now. Hopefully, we are teaching how to overcome adversity.”

The Battle of Meridian Road kicks off at 7 p.m. at NFC.

