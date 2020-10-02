Record number of mail in ballots requested in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Drop boxes are filling with mail in ballots as tens of thousands of Leon County voters plan to vote by mail this fall.

Leon County elections officials say the office has already received 80,000 mail in ballot requests, more than the county has ever seen.

On Thursday many of those ballots were dropped off at the elections office. Voters are taking advantage of a new drop box system to get mail in ballots turned in early.

Election officials say most mail in ballots hit Leon County mailboxes on Saturday. Even just one week in and a near steady stream of voters were using the drop box.

“This is the highest number of vote by mail ballots that have ever been requested in Leon County history,” said Alex Mosca, Administrative Services Specialist.

The box is located inside the Supervisor of Elections office. Right now this is the only one, but once early voting begins on October 19 one will be located outside each early voting precinct building.

“You can drive right on up, park your car, drop it off, you don’t even have to go inside the building,” Mosca said. “Which helps with some COVID precautions and concerns.”

On Thursday several voters said they were using the ballot boxes because of concerns about sending them in through the mail, like ballots getting lost or delayed.

Election officials responded saying, the state of Florida has been using mail in ballots for decades, and has the experience, staff and technology to handle the extra ballots safely.

“On average, about a third of voters voted by mail in recent elections, and that’s before the COVID-19 public health emergency rose,” Mosca said. “So here in Florida we certainly see the increase in voting by mail activity, but we’re talking about an increase of maybe a doubling of activity, while in some states it’s a much more dramatic increase.”

The deadline to request a mail in ballot is October 25. They need to be received at the election’s office by 7:00pm on election day in order to be counted.

The last day to register to vote is this Monday, October 5.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.