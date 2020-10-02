Advertisement

Rickards ready to open season after week delay

By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Rickards Raiders open their 2020 campaign on Friday against Lincoln.

Rickards feels they will have a breakout year in 2020, pointing to their large senior class as a reason for the confidence they can go from 3-7 last year to making a deep playoff run this season.

Head Coach Quintin Lewis says he wanted to play last week, but he’s even more excited this week.

“I think it’s amazing,” Lewis said. “We have a week of built of frustration going on right now. We’re ready to go. We’re really excited about playing football. The Lincoln Trojans are up Friday, hopefully we can spoil B.J. Daniels debut and play some good football.”

Rickards and Lincoln will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium.

