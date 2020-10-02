Tallahassee woman fighting eviction and pandemic to keep her home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday marked the expiration of the eviction moratorium Gov. Ron DeSantis put in place due to COVID-19. This leaves some tenants believing they will lose their homes.

Melissa Mastro and her two children have lost a home before due to Hurricane Michael. Now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, they fear an eviction notice may lead to a similar fate.

“I’m not going to stop fighting this until something is done for everybody," says Mastro.

Mastro moved into her new home in February, but she says due to COVID-19, she was laid off from her job in March. She now faces eviction after struggling to make her rent payments.

She feels it is unwarranted.

“I notified my rental company immediately, and just told them that I was going to make payments and pay what I could, but please don’t kick me out, I promise I’ll catch up," explained Mastro.

The governor’s executive order, which expired Oct. 1, protected Florida renters from eviction due to payment issues tied to the pandemic.

Colleen Mullen from North Florida Legal System says as long as tenants notified their landlords, they would be protected.

“File an affidavit with their landlords stating basically that they should not be evicted, and they are unable to pay their full rent or full housing payment due to a loss of income," explained Mullen

Darden Property Management oversees the house Mastro lives in, and they told WCTV they’ve followed every protocol. They declined a request for an on-camera interview.

Mastro says she not only communicated with them but has continuously made payments toward her balance to do what she can to keep a roof over her kid’s heads.

“I don’t want her to look at me and to think that I didn’t do everything I can," says Mastro. "I don’t want her to look at me and worry about where’s she going to sleep or if we’re going to lose everything we have again.”

With the state moratorium expiring, Mastro says her fears are only growing.

But Mullen says the CDC has an active moratorium for U.S. citizens through Dec. 31st.

“If you thought you were covered by Governor Desantis' order, I would recommend at least consulting with an attorney to see if you are covered by the CDC moratorium," says Mullen.

This moratorium gives hope to those like Mastro to keep fighting for their homes.

“There’s other people out there that are going through the same thing, if not worse, that might not be as strong and they need to know that I’m going to fight," says Mastro.

For others facing evictions, Mullen recommends consulting an attorney about their claims and use resources like the Leon County Cares Act to receive as much as $5,000 to help make their payments.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.