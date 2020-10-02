Valdosta volleyball coach recounts experience with COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Wildcats volleyball team is back on the court after the entire team was on a two-week quarantine.

“About a month into the season,” Wildcats Head Coach Anna McCall said. “Things were starting to click and flow. Then you stop for two weeks.”

On August 31, before school opened on September 8, the Wildcats were placed on a two-week break after McCall tested positive for COVID-19.

“I had body aches, I had a headache and I had a stomach ache. One day I could not get out of bed, the next day about halfway through the day I was fine," McCall said. "I could have gone to work.”

But she adhered to CDC guidelines and remained in her house and in her room, and away from her family.

“If they were in the kitchen, I had to stay in the room. If they were out of the kitchen I could go in there and fix me a meal. I could hear them in the house but not be with them,” she said.

McCall says she has no idea where she might have gotten the virus and did not have any of the typical symptoms.

“You just don’t think that you can get it,” McCall said. “The only places I had been where to school and only teachers and when we meet we either have masks on or stay six feel apart volleyball and my house.”

As for the team, she said the two-week break was tough, but she tried to continue to keep the team in shape virtually.

“We sent them some workouts. They were quarantined in their rooms, so there’s only so much you can do or in the house. We did a lot of Zoom meetings where we meet together and talked and played some games and tried to keep the chemistry.”

Valdosta has completed its regular season and will get ready for the state tournament later this month.

