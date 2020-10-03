Advertisement

2 Republican senators test positive for COVID-19

2 Republican senators test positive for COVID-19
2 Republican senators test positive for COVID-19(WCTV)
By Caroline Linton
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah both announced Friday they had tested positive for COVID-19. Their positive test results were announced within 24 hours of President Trump announcing that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19.

Both Tillis and Lee are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is set to start hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on October 12, which is 10 days away. Both Tillis and Lee said they plan to quarantine for 10 days, instead of the recommended 14 days. Neither gave a reason why they had chosen 10 days, but it would allow them to attend the hearings.

Tillis said on Friday that he had not yet experienced any symptoms. Lee said he started experiencing symptoms on Thursday.

Both Lee and Tillis were at the Rose Garden on September 26 when Mr. Trump announced he would be nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Kellyanne Conway, a former senior adviser to the president who was also at the event, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

After Tillis disclosed his diagnosis, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted that it is “irresponsible and dangerous” to move forward with the hearing and “there is absolutely no good reason to do so.”

Senate Judiciary chair Lindsey Graham, who said Friday that he tested negative, said Friday that “any senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local reaction: President Trump tests positive for COVID-19: what’s next?

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test creates questions about succession, campaigns, and the upcoming election.

National

Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Li Cohen
Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19

National

Recordings reveal confusion behind Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Details of the chaos and confusion during the raid that resulted in the 26-year-old Black woman's death were revealed in 15 hours of audio recordings released Friday.

Coronavirus

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Latest News

National

Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire.

Sports

Bob Gibson, Hall of Fame ace for Cardinals, dies at 84

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, has died.

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

Coronavirus

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National Politics

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

News

Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in response to disturbance on Aenon Church Road

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abby Walton
The Leon County sheriff’s office is currently working an officer-involved shooting. Details are still coming in.