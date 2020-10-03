Adel Halloween canceled

ADEL, Ga. (WCTV) -The Adel Police Department stirring up controversy among residents by sharing a Facebook post stating “trick or treating in the city of Adel has been cancelled.”

City leaders are encouraging alternative Halloween activities that are also backed by the local health department.

A spokesperson with South Heal District, Kristin Patton, says “Halloween movie nights, carving pumpkins at home, putting up decorations, doing scavenger hunts with your kids around the house.”

While Adel Mayor, Buddy Duke, announced Thursday it became a collaborative goal between leaders to keep porch lights off this year.

“We’re not taking away the privilege of trick-or-treating. We’re not. It’s not designed to do that. It’s just designed for people to think of a safer way to do trick-or-treating, if there is." said Duke.

However, that’s not sitting well with every community member.

Resident Jacob Cocke, who owns a lawn care business says, “People open the football games, but they won’t open the things that you’re meant to do kind of as a group or as a family. You know, you don’t see 100 people walking around trick-or-treating together. You see mom and dad and two children.”.

The mayor adding, although they are asking residents not to partake in trick-or-treating this year, no law enforcement will come with their request.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.