Advertisement

AP source: Titans’ outbreak now up to 17 with 3 more results

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis.(Source: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Another Tennessee Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, raising the team’s total to 17 since Sept. 24, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans had announced the latest results.

This is the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans' organization has had a positive test result return. The Titans placed a cornerback from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 24.

Since outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen’s test result came back positive on Sept. 26, the Titans have had now eight players and seven other team personnel test positive.

The NFL first postponed, then rescheduled the Titans' game set for Sunday against Pittsburgh to Oct. 25 during Tennessee’s bye. The league also moved Baltimore’s bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

Officials from the NFL and its players' union met with the Titans on Friday reviewing the situation.

The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) again had no positive test results from Friday’s tests, and they remain scheduled to visit Houston (0-3) on Sunday as scheduled after losing 31-30 to the Titans last week. The Vikings went back to work inside their facility Thursday.

The Titans had hoped to return to work inside their own building Monday or Tuesday. But with continued testing still returning positive results that propect is at risk as is the Titans' next scheduled game, Oct. 11 against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hooping for Hope

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hannah Messier
A deputy at the Leon County Sherriff’s Office purchased and put together a basketball hoop for these foster children Friday morning.

News

Let’s buck out breast cancer

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Let’s buck out breast cancer

News

Cooking with Cherry Rankin

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cherry Rankin returns to WCTV kitchen to show us her recipe for Shrimp and Crab Quiche

News

Adel Halloween canceled

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Adel Police Department stirring up controversy among residents by sharing a Facebook post stating “trick or treating in the city of Adel has been cancelled.”

News

Seven Dog Song 10-03-2020

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Seven Dog Song

Latest News

National

Doctor to provide update on Trump's condition

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, will provide an update on the President's condition.

News

Hooping for Hope

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Hooping for Hope

National

VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 3 - Morning Update

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy but cool start to the day, but will it stay like this all weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Saturday forecast.

News

Breast Cancer Preview

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Breast Cancer Preview