Gamma nears hurricane strength near Yucatan Peninsula

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Gamma gained strength Saturday morning as it neared the Yucatan Peninsula.

Maximum sustained winds increased to 70 mph according to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving northwest at 9 mph as the center was 70 miles southeast of Tulum, Mexico. The minimum central pressure dropped to 983 millibars, a drop from 992 as of the 5 a.m. advisory.

Convection appeared healthier on infrared satellite imagery Saturday morning with convection more confined to the center of circulation and good banding around Gamma. The storm is expected to make landfall later on Saturday, giving it little time to strengthen further before moving inland. Regardless of strength, flooding is expected to be a concern in the region as the storm slows its forward movement. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches in the Yucatan and western Cuba with higher amounts possible according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gamma is forecast to move to the northern Yucatan coast by the end of the weekend. A ridge of high pressure aloft is expected to nudge westward early next week, forcing the storm to move more westward into the southern Gulf of Mexico or the Bay of Campeche. This storm is not expected to have a direct impact on the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the tropics.

