Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19

(CBS News) - Kellyanne Conway announced Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The former counselor for President Donald Trump tweeted that she is “feeling fine” and has mild symptoms.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine,” she said. “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Conway is one of several people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since attending a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden on September 26 for the president’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Republican Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, who both attended the Rose Garden ceremony, also announced on Friday that they have COVID-19.

Photos of the Rose Garden event show that Kellyanne Conway, as well as many others, was not wearing a mask. At one point, she appeared to be speaking to Attorney General William Barr, who appeared to be only a foot or two away, and was also not wearing a mask. The attorney general has tested negative for the virus, his spokesperson said Friday.

Prior to Kellyanne’s announcement, her husband, attorney George Conway, tweeted and retweeted messages criticizing President Trump’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.

