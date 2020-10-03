Live Game Updates: Florida State vs. Jacksonville State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is seeking its first win of the season as the Seminoles host FCS-level opponent Jacksonville State Saturday at 4 p.m. at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles (0-2, 0-2 ACC) are playing their second home game of the season and their lone non-conference game of the season. The Gamecocks (0-0, 0-0 OVC) are playing their first of only four games of the 2020 season, after the Ohio Valley Conference, opted to move its regular season to the spring.

JSU replaced Samford on FSU’s revised 2020 schedule after the Bulldogs canceled all fall sports activities. FSU was originally scheduled to face Samford on the weekend of Sept. 19. When the Gamecocks were added to the schedule on August 20, just a week after negotiations began between the two teams, they announced the game for the date of Oct. 3, which was originally a bye week for the Seminoles. FSU and JSU have matched up twice before with the two teams splitting those prior meetings. They are also scheduled to meet in Tallahassee again next season.

The game between FSU and JSU will be televised by RSN, which means it will be on ‘Regional Sports Network’ that varies depending on which market you are in. You can find more here on what channel will be showing the game, as well as streaming options for ‘in market’ versus ‘out of market’ viewers. The prior link also has information on listening to the game on Saturday afternoon.

FSU head Mike Norvell will return to the sidelines Saturday for the Seminoles. He was not with the team for its 52-10 loss at Miami last week after testing positive for COVID-19. He re-joined the team this past Tuesday for practice.

Another major storyline for the Seminoles Saturday pertains to the quarterback situation. Redshirt junior James Blackman started the first two games of the season but is just 39-for-69 (56.5%) for 318 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two interceptions, in those two outings. Blackman is listed as the starter for Saturday’s game, but several others could get some snaps too. Freshman Tate Rodemaker, made his debut in the fourth quarter against Miami, going 5-for-9 (55.6%) for 47 yards and an interception. Fellow freshman Chubba Purdy, who was not available for the first two games due to an injury, could also potentially make his debut. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis has been used in the first two games - primarily as a runner - is hobbled and may not be available on Saturday.

Other injuries to keep an eye on include wide receiver Tamorrion Terry (knee), defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, who was injured against Georgia Tech and missed the Miami game, safety Travis Jay, who was injured against Miami and seen on crutches, and safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, who has yet to make his debut this season after being injured late in the 2019 season.

The depth chart can be found here.

